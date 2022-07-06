Magic show
at libraries July 11
Children and families of all ages are invited to attend a magic show at the Mason County District Library.
The show will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and at 4 p.m. at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Come experience the mystical magical wonders of magician Gordon Russ.
Russ will also offer magic lessons at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Scottville Library, and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington Library. The lessons will include a beginner’s course in the art of magic and sleight of hand.
All events are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.