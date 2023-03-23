Manistee Civic Players to present ‘A Bad Year for Tomatoes’
MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players have announced the cast for their first show of the 2023 season, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee.
Fed up with the pressure and demands of her acting career, the famous Myra Marlowe leases a home in the tiny New England hamlet of Beaver Haven and settles down to write her autobiography.
She is successful in turning aside the offers pressed on her by her long-time agent, but dealing with her nosy, omnipresent neighbors is a different matter. In an attempt to shoo them away, and gain some privacy, Myra invents a mad, homicidal sister who is kept locked in an upstairs room, but who occasionally escapes long enough to scare off uninvited visitors.
The ruse works well, at first, but complications result when the local handyman develops an affection for “Sister Sadie” (really Myra in a wig) and some of the more officious ladies decide it is their Christian duty to save the poor demented Sadie’s soul.
In desperation Myra announces that her imaginary sibling has suddenly gone off to Boston — which brings on the sheriff and the suspicion of murder.
Needless to say, all is straightened out in the end, but the uproarious doings will keep audiences laughing right up to the final curtain, and then some.
The cast features Mimi Stansell as Myra; Michael Ray as Tom; Rebecca Barker as Cora; Cheryle Morin as Reba; Ann Genson as Willa; Robert Isble as Piney; and Johnny Starmann as Sheriff.
Ben Hengy is the director with Kerry Schubach as his assistant director.
Showtimes and dates are at 7:30 p.m. April 28-29 and May 5-6, and at 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7.