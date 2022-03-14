Manistee County library to host ‘Pickin’ with the Champ’ at Wagoner Center
MANISTEE — Manistee County Library will kick off its 2022 Library Talks series with a presentation by morel hunting expert and five-time National Morel Hunting champion Anthony Williams.
“Pickin’ with the Champ” will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the Wagoner Center in Manistee. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, no reservations required.
With more than 70 years of foraging experience, Anthony “Tony” Williams contributes his success to being raised in the Boyne City morel culture.
“Morel hunting is family binding,” Williams says.
His family has been picking mushrooms in Northern Michigan since the 1890s, and Williams recalls how much he enjoyed foraging in the woods with his grandfather, parents and siblings by his side.
“We would pick together and gather in the kitchen to clean them and make a feast,” he said.
Williams believes it is important to pass on his love of nature and foraging knowledge to the next generation. His presentations are designed to help those new to the hobby as well as seasoned pros. He considers “Pickin’ with the Champ” an all-ages event.
Even after decades of mushroom hunting, the thrill of the hunt remains fresh and new to Williams. He believes people are attracted to morel hunting due to increased interest in outdoor activities as well as the “foodie” culture. “You can’t walk into a grocery store to buy a morel,” says Williams. He explains that because the morel cannot be cultivated successfully on industrial farms, the elusive mushroom remains a rarity for home cooks and professional chefs alike. This rare quality is what motivates many Michiganders to take to the woods, says Williams.
“Pickin’ with the Champ” is a free in-person event at the Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy. in Manistee.