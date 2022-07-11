Manistee Library hosts author visit at the Wagoner Community Center
MANISTEE — Manistee County Library is will present “Leelanau by Kayak,” a library talk taking place at the Wagoner Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Library Assistant Director Julie Cirone is certain this event will appeal to a wide audience, from nature photographers to avid kayakers and “Up North” enthusiasts.
The latest library talk will feature author and photographer Jon R. Constant who will discuss his pictorial book “Leelanau by Kayak: Day Trips, Pics, Tips and Stories of a Beautiful Michigan Peninsula.” The author plans to share photos and stories about his experiences at this family-friendly event that is free and open to the public.
Constant has kayaked for more than 25 years. He became even more serious about the sport after he retired from teaching. He credits co-author and longtime friend Larry Burns as the true kayaking expert while Constant’s background in geography and history made him the navigator on trips.
The author also enjoys taking photographs while kayaking, using primarily a smartphone to capture views. Constant says there was never an intention of writing a book.
“But living in Leelanau County, we did a lot of kayaking — a hundred miles around the shoreline, lakes and rivers. So I thought to myself, maybe there is a book in there somewhere,” he said.
Constant had initially planned to create purely a pictorial, but his interests in the peninsula’s past led him to expand his idea.
Constant hopes his presentation will encourage people to go out and experience nature.
“I’m retired in my seventies and still trying to get out there,” says the author. “Kayaking is very relaxing if you pick the right day, you’re careful and keep an eye on the sky.”
The presentation will include a time for questions and answers, and Constant is happy to discuss topics ranging from kayaking to photography to the process of book publishing.
No reservations are required for this event. For details on “Leelanau by Kayak” and other Manistee County Library programs, go to www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.