Manistee library hosts ‘Raptors Live’ event April 26
MANISTEE — the Manistee County Library 2022 Library Talks series continues with a live animal presentation from the Skegemog Raptor Center.
“Raptors Live” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, no reservations are required.
The Skegemog Raptor Center is a nonprofit raptor sanctuary and rehabilitation center located in Grand Traverse County. The SRC staff and volunteers dedicate their time and skills to increasing public awareness about wildlife and how raptors play a significant role in nature.
Julie Cirone, assistant director of the Manistee County Library, strives to find presenters that appeal to the community’s interests.
“We have hosted live animal presentations in the past and they are very highly requested by our patrons,” Cirone said. “The library was especially excited to work with Skegemog because they are a local organization that works hard to preserve our native species through rehabilitation and education.”
James Manley, executive director of Skegemog Raptor Center, will be leading the presentation on Tuesday, but he will not be alone. Joining Manley will be two of the center’s official education ambassadors, a red-tailed hawk as well as a broadwing hawk.
Manley explains that live events like this one give people a chance to make a real connection with the birds.
“Raptors are unique animals and people have a lot of respect for them,” Manley said.
But despite the birds’ respected position at the top of the food chain, Manley says raptors face a myriad of challenges.
“We’ve admitted five eagles in just the last two weeks,” he said.
Raptors are at risk for disease, lead toxicity and most commonly, injuries incurred from motor vehicles. In fact, raptors appear to be at their most vulnerable when feeding on Michigan roadways.
The staff and volunteers at the Skegemog Raptor Center are determined to assist raptors not just through medical care, but through educational programs like the upcoming event.
“We’re excited to come down and meet people in Manistee,” said Manley. “By providing this service to the community, we hope to give the public a greater appreciation for raptors and our natural environment.”
For more information, visit www.skegemograptorcenter.org.
For details on “Raptors Live” and other Manistee County Library programs, go to www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.