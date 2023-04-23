Manistee Library to sponsor UFO presentation at Wagoner Community Center
The Manistee County Library is inviting skeptics, believers and those in between to attend a special presentation on unusual and unexplained sightings in the state of Michigan.
“UFOs Over Michigan” is slated to take place at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
Bill Konkolesky from the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network will highlight a number of famous UFO sightings that were reported in both the upper and lower peninsulas. The organization studies UFO sightings “for the betterment of humanity.”
“That is sort of a lofty way to say that we want to help people identify things in the sky that they can’t explain,” Konkolesky said.
The Mutual UFO Network is a U.S.-based 501c3 nonprofit with more than 5,000 members and chapters in more than 40 countries. It was founded in 1969 with the intent to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects.
Konkolesky is currently the state director of the Michigan chapter, but was first introduced to the organization when he reported his own experience. In 1989, he and two friends witnessed a strange series of lights when parked in a car outside another friend’s home.
“I was impressed how they handled the report and thought this looks fun. I’ve been all in ever since,” Konkolesky said.
He explains that the Michigan chapter receives approximately 200 reports per year and that every case is investigated. Many are attributed to aircrafts, weather, shooting stars, planets, drones, sky lanterns and satellites.
The presentation at the Wagoner Community Center will cover a number of sightings that took place in Michigan, including a series of reports that occurred in the Grand Rapids area in 1994. Konkolesky discussed the sightings in a 2022 episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” currently streaming on Netflix. The sightings he plans to discuss are large in scale with multiple witnesses.
“If you come with an open mind, it would be difficult to leave a presentation like this and not believe something is going on,” Konkolesky said.
Julie Cirone, the library’s assistant director, said the library is excited to provide events that offer unique perspectives.
“People have a keen interest in stories about Michigan and the history of the state. UFOs have been popular in American culture for decades and we’re sure that this event will appeal to a wide audience, whether you are a believer or a skeptic,” Cirone said.
“UFOs Over Michigan” is a free event that is open to the public. No reservation is required. For more information, visit the Manistee County Library’s website at manisteelibrary.org.