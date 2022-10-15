Marfia to host pastel skull still-life

workshop Oct. 18

A workshop on painting still-life skulls with pastels will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

The workshop will be led by local artist Marie Marfia.

Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling 231-845-2787.

Students will explore using soft pastels to create a fun skull still-life.

Marfia is known for her skeleton paintings, and she will display the skulls and skeletons she uses as a reference. Students can bring materials to use or choose from a selection of provided materials.

Marfia likes painting skeletons, portraits, and landscapes. She works in soft pastels as well as other mediums. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, Marfia worked for the next 30 years as a graphic designer. In 2011, she discovered pastels and promptly fell in love with the medium. Now she paints nearly every day. Learn more about Marfia and her artwork at www.mariemarfia.com.

Trending Food Videos