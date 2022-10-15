Marfia to host pastel skull still-life
workshop Oct. 18
A workshop on painting still-life skulls with pastels will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The workshop will be led by local artist Marie Marfia.
Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling 231-845-2787.
Students will explore using soft pastels to create a fun skull still-life.
Marfia is known for her skeleton paintings, and she will display the skulls and skeletons she uses as a reference. Students can bring materials to use or choose from a selection of provided materials.
Marfia likes painting skeletons, portraits, and landscapes. She works in soft pastels as well as other mediums. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, Marfia worked for the next 30 years as a graphic designer. In 2011, she discovered pastels and promptly fell in love with the medium. Now she paints nearly every day. Learn more about Marfia and her artwork at www.mariemarfia.com.