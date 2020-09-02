Martin new sports medicine physician at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Orthopedics
Spectrum Health Medical Group officials announced Dr. Brett Martin as a new physician working within the multi-specialty clinics at both Spec-trum Health Lud-ington Hospital and Spec-trum Health Gerber Memorial in Fremont.
Martin is certified in sports medicine and family medicine and has specific interest and expertise in sports medicine.
Martin received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He previously worked at the Spectrum Health Integrated Care Clinic in North Muskegon as a family medicine physician and at the Spectrum Health Orthopedic Urgent Care in Grand Rapids. Prior to that, he worked for many years as a sports medicine physician with Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and as director of the Henry Ford Sports Concussion Center.
He was a consulting physician for the Detroit Lions and other Detroit professional sports teams as well as team physician for the U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Association.
Martin currently serves as an assistant faculty member of both Wayne State University and the Michigan State University School of Medicine. He is a member of both the Michigan and American Osteopathic Associations, the American Osteopathic Association of Sports Medicine and the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine.
“Dr. Martin brings a lot of sports medicine expertise to our region,” said Adam Perez, northwest region director of operations, Spectrum Health Medical Group. “Having served in specific sports medicine roles serving the medical needs of athletes, Dr. Martin will be able to provide a needed sports medicine-focused service right here locally. His patient-focused approach, combined with his clinical knowledge and skills, strengthens our team-based care and support for athletes in our schools and across our community.”
“I’m excited to begin working in both the Ludington and Fremont areas,” said Dr. Martin. “My interest is to be able to help those who have sports-related injuries to get them back to health and activity, but also to help work with athletes and non-athletes alike to focus on lifestyle changes for optimal health and fitness levels. With so many opportunities for outdoor activities in West Michigan, there is a need to help people enjoy our beautiful area in a safe way, without injury. I’m looking forward to meeting people to offer that service.”
Martin enjoys spending time with his family and particularly enjoys golfing, boating and skiing, although he is interested in all sports. He is now accepting new patients in Ludington at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Multispecialty Clinic—Orthopedics, 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 200, Ludington, MI 49431 231.843.2664
In Ludington, he joins Dr. R. Joseph Grierson and Eric Detloff, a physician’s assistant.
Martin will also be working in the multispecialty clinic in Fremont.