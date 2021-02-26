The Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs Office has announced that John Cotten will be serving as the county’s new veterans services officer.
Cotten will be replacing Jim Wincek, who has been in the position since 2019. Cotten comes to the position with more than 20 years of military experience. He attended Texas A&M University as a member of the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and served for more than 20 years, including two combat tours. He retired as a lieutenant colonel.
“I am excited to begin this new career path,” Cotten said. “We owe it to those who have sacrificed and served our country to get the help and support they need from the Veterans Affairs Office. I look forward to meeting and helping those in Mason County who will be able to utilize our services.”
The position is available to assist all non-dishonorably discharged Mason County veterans who need assistance in seeking any federal and state V.A.-related benefits or assistance, as well as referring Veterans to other local community resources for support and assistance. Some of these benefits may include healthcare at V.A. medical centers or community-based outpatient clinics, service connected disability benefits and non-service connected pension benefits for disabled, low-income veterans.
Cotten’s prior military experience and his own experience in dealing with the V.A. will allow for a smoother experience for all veterans.
The Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs is in the Ludington Resource Network building at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. Cotten’s office hours will be flexible depending on the needs of the clients but he plans to commit to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to COVID-19, appointments are mandatory. Cotten can be reached at (231) 583-2028.