Mason County awarded emergency food, shelter funds
Mason County has been awarded funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management that will be allocated to agencies in the form of grants in the coming weeks. FEMA awarded funds in the amount of $32,848, which is comprised of the Phase 37 allocation of $13,542 and CARES allocation of $19,306.00 to Mason County. These dollars will be used to assist organizations with providing services to consumers in the areas of food, lodging, rent/mortgage payments, utility payments and/or equipment necessary to feed or shelter people.
In order to receive funds, local organizations must be private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government; eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter; and have a voluntary board if the organization is private.
Organizations meeting these qualifications are encouraged to apply for funding online by going to www.masoncountyuw.org/esfpfunding.
There are two requests forms: Phase 37 and CARES. Organizations are required by the national board to select if they are going to request, or both. Requests for funding are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
The local Board is made up of representatives from American Red Cross West Michigan Region, Catholic Charities West Michigan, COVE, FiveCAP, Ludington Area Senior Center, Mason County Government, Staircase Youth Services, Salvation Army and United Way of Mason County and will be meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2020 to determine which organizations should be awarded funding.
For more information, contact Lynne Russell, United Way of Mason County executive director, at (231) 843-8593 or via email at lynne@masoncountyuw.org.