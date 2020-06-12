Mason County buildings to reopen with conditions
All Mason County buildings will be open — by appointment only, and with the use of a face covering — starting Monday, June 15.
On Monday, June 22, all county buildings will reopen with the safety requirements. Per those, requirements, anyone entering the courthouse must wear a face covering and/or mask at all times and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Entry by the public into the courthouse must be on the east side lower-level — the Delia Street side — and exit the building through any door on the west, or Rowe Street, side. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 6-foot social distancing guidelines will be in place.