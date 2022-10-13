Mason County Central announces cast, crew for ‘Alice in
Wonderland’
Mason County Central High School announces the cast and crew for the fall theater production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the story by Lewis Carroll, and adapted by Charlotte Chorpenning, with permission from Dramatic Publishing.
The play will be performed in A.O. Auditorium Nov. 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The cost for the production is $3 for students, $5 for college students, and $9 for adults.
“Alice in Wonderland” is directed by Tom Richert. Richert is in his 33rd year at MCC. He is also head coach of the forensics team.
The cast list is as follows:
Emma Jancek — White Rabbit
Holly Bowen — Alice
Sara Abbott — Caterpillar
Alana LaPointe — Duchess
Maddie Boerema — Cook
Lucy O’Harra — Frog-Footman
Clara Baur — March Hare
Victoria Chaple — Mad Hatter
Adison Thorne — Dormouse
Helena Snell — Mock Turtle
Adriana Donahue — Gryphon
Zach Molina — Tweedledum
Noah Molina — Tweedledee
Conner Smogoleski — King of Hearts
Chase Holbrook — Knave of Hearts
Alyssa Raspotnik — Red Queen
Adriana Donahue — White Queen
Sophia Edmondson — Executioner
Gabby Anderson, Nicole Rosales — Court
The stage crew consists of stage manager Adriana Donahue; lighting-board operators Chelsea Hamilton and Elliot Porter; soundboard operators Sophia Edmondson and Cynthia Devries; backstage crew members Gabby Anderson and Nicole Rosales; costumer Mrs. Robinson; and illustrator Holly Bowen.