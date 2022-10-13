Mason County Central announces cast, crew for ‘Alice in

Wonderland’

Mason County Central High School announces the cast and crew for the fall theater production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the story by Lewis Carroll, and adapted by Charlotte Chorpenning, with permission from Dramatic Publishing.

The play will be performed in A.O. Auditorium Nov. 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The cost for the production is $3 for students, $5 for college students, and $9 for adults.

“Alice in Wonderland” is directed by Tom Richert. Richert is in his 33rd year at MCC. He is also head coach of the forensics team.

The cast list is as follows:

Emma Jancek — White Rabbit

Holly Bowen — Alice

Sara Abbott — Caterpillar

Alana LaPointe — Duchess

Maddie Boerema — Cook

Lucy O’Harra — Frog-Footman

Clara Baur — March Hare

Victoria Chaple — Mad Hatter

Adison Thorne — Dormouse

Helena Snell — Mock Turtle

Adriana Donahue — Gryphon

Zach Molina — Tweedledum

Noah Molina — Tweedledee

Conner Smogoleski — King of Hearts

Chase Holbrook — Knave of Hearts

Alyssa Raspotnik — Red Queen

Adriana Donahue — White Queen

Sophia Edmondson — Executioner

Gabby Anderson, Nicole Rosales — Court

The stage crew consists of stage manager Adriana Donahue; lighting-board operators Chelsea Hamilton and Elliot Porter; soundboard operators Sophia Edmondson and Cynthia Devries; backstage crew members Gabby Anderson and Nicole Rosales; costumer Mrs. Robinson; and illustrator Holly Bowen.

Trending Food Videos