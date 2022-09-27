Mason County Central invites voters to community bond forum Oct. 26
The Mason County Central school district has scheduled a community forum to discuss the planned May 2023 facilities bond proposal.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It will either take place in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium or in the high school cafeteria, both located at 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville.
The public is invited to attend, offer feedback, ask questions and make suggestions about the proposal and the school district’s goals.
The school district has not finalized plans for the bond yet, as that requires action from the Mason County Central Board of Education.
MCC last pursued a bond in the spring, seeking $33.6 million for the construction of a performing arts center, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, and several building updates and security upgrades. That proposal was struck down by voters in the May 3 election.
The school district is now reconfiguring its plans to assemble a package for next year, and hopes the community will provide feedback about the scope of the proposal.