Mason County Central, Pentwater among schools to receive GLE grant dollars
Mason County Central High School and Pentwater Public School were among 20 learning institutions to receive grants to support technology-based programs from Great Lakes Energy. A total of $25,608.43 in grants was awarded in November to schools that educate children of Great Lakes Energy (GLE) members.
Mason County Central High School was awarded $1,500 for headphones, and
Pentwater Public School was awarded $500 for heart-rate monitors.
A total of 50 applications arrived this year. They were evaluated according to published standards by a panel of volunteer employee judges from various departments at GLE. School names and districts were hidden during the evaluation process to allow for judging based on project merit and quality of the application submitted.
Grants awarded for the 2020-21 school year bring the total to just over $213,000 for 147 projects since GLE launched its classroom grant program in 2012.
Online applications for the 2021-22 school year open in September 2021. To learn more, visit gtlakes.com.