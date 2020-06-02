MCC to host student property pick-up Friday
Mason County Central Schools will host a student property pick-up for locker and desk items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The property retrieval will be done through curbside pickup with staff delivering student items when parents or guardians pull up to the building. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves and the process will take place at each of the school district’s buildings — Scottville Elementary, the Upper Elementary, the middle school and the high school. More information is available at www.mccschools.org.