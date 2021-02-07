Mason County College Access Network hosts FAFSA drive
The Mason County College Access Network is participating in an initiative geared at getting high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Mason County CAN is hosting a giveaway sponsored by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and participation from each of the high schools. Students can enter the sweepstakes by showing their school counselor a student aid report they receive when they complete their FAFSA. Students typically receive assistance from their parents, and families are asked to assist their graduating seniors.
The contest is called FAFSA Frenzy, and in Michigan, applications received before March 1 are eligible to receive the Michigan Competitive Scholarship. This year’s FAFSA uses 2019 tax information from parents and students. Completing a FAFSA is allows for students in Michigan to access TIP grants, and those who would like to take advantage of the Mason County Promise or earn a scholarship from the Community Foundation of Mason County need to complete the application, too.
The FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.org. For resources, including tutorial videos to help with scholarships and FAFSA, they can be found at www.masoncountycan.org.