Mason County courts open on limited basis due to rising COVID-19 cases
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases locally, the Mason County courts are taking preventative measures to reduce the risk to the public from the spread of the virus. Effective Thursday, Nov. 19, the courthouse will be open on a limited basis, with the following conditions:
• face coverings/masks must be worn at all times while in the building;
• screening for COVID-19 symptoms will be required prior to entry;
• visitors must follow social-distancing practices;
• public entry must be made on the east side of the building at the ground-floor entrance;
• and visitors shall exit at the west side of the building, except for those requiring accessible accommodations.
The public is asked to refrain from conducting non-essential business in-person, and efforts should be made to conduct affairs electronically, or virtually or via phone, if possible.
Court hearings will be held remotely, to the extent possible, especially for non-essential matters.
Contact the court in which your hearing is being held if you have questions about upcoming hearings or document filing procedures. Circuit Court can be reached at (231) 845-0516; District Court can be reached at (231) 843-4130; Probate Court can be reached at (231) 843-8666; Juvenile Court can be reached at (231) 845-1213; and Friend of the Court can be reached at (231) 843-4791.
These conditions could change, based upon recommendations or orders received from federal, state or local authorities. If that happens, further public notices will be issued.