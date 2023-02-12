Mason County COVID testing clinic to be closed next Feb. 14, 21
District Health Department No. 10 has announced that its Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic will at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 21.
The Mason County COVID-19 Testing Clinic will continue to run as scheduled after these dates.
DHD10 supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high. To check what a COVID-19 at-home test kit’s expiration date is, visit www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list.
Those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, can visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or primary healthcare provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at www.vaccines.gov/search.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.