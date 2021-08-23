Mason County
Democrats to hold annual corn roast Saturday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its annual Corn Roast at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Memorial Tree Park at 1598 N. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
Sweet corn, hot dogs and some beverages will be provided.
Attendees should bring their own table service and a dish to pass.
Come eat and enjoy the evening.
Legacy Award winners will be announced and honored.
Vaccinations are recommended. The health department highly recommends wearing Masks when not eating or drinking.
For more information, contact party chair Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.