Mason County Garden Club spring plant exchange is today
The Mason County Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Leveaux Park in Ludington. Bring a plant, take a plant — all members of the community are invited. The garden club accepts perennials and annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, plus houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information. Those who are not able to bring plants, are asked to give a donation to the Mason County Garden Club for the plants they’d like to add to their garden.