Mason County Municipal Clerks’ Association donates election education books to library
The Mason County Municipal Clerks’ Association donated several books focused on election education to the Mason County District Library. Two sets of books were given for distribution through both the Ludington and Scottville libraries.
The book titles include: “Snoopy for President!” by Maggie Testa; “One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote, Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library” by Bonnie Worth; “Ballot Battles: The History of Disputed Elections in the United States” by Edward Foley; “Votes of Confidence: A Young Person’s Guide to American Elections” by Jeff Fleischer; and more.
The Mason County Municipal Clerks’ Association membership is composed of elected and appointed clerks and deputy clerks of the governmental units within Mason County.
The purposes of the Mason County Municipal Clerks’ Association include fostering communication among its members, promoting inter-governmental cooperation and improvements in the performance of the duties of the clerks’ offices through the sharing of information and ideas and addressing legislative matters relating to the responsibilities of the clerks.