Mason County PAWS selling tabletop Christmas arrangements
Local animal welfare group Mason County PAWS is hosting a fundraiser to benefit both rescued animals and the environment.
Mason County PAWS is selling white spruce tree tabletop decorations for $10 each. Each arrangement contains a live white spruce that can be planted outside after the holidays. All proceeds from the sale of these trees goes directly to Mason County PAWS to help rescued animals.
There is a limited number of these gifts, and Mason County PAWS is taking pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for pre-orders is Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Ordered trees can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, or from Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Pole barn on the PAWS property located at 3449 W. Johnson Road, about 1/4 mile north of U.S. 10 between Dennis and Stiles roads.
To place an order, contact Jacklyn Osgood at (231) 757-9219 or find Mason County PAWS on Facebook. Note the number of trees you would like to reserve and the day you would like to pick them up.