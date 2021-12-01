Mason County PAWS seeks donations for shelter
Mason County PAWS is raising money to construct a no-kill animal shelter to help homeless dogs and cats and for emergency situations where, though no fault of their own, people become homeless and need to make sure that their pets are cared for until they get back on their feet.
A donation in 2019 made it possible to purchase 12 1/2 acres on Johnson Road in Ludington. The property has a pole barn and an old mobile home with a major mold problem. Mason County PAWS is deciding its options for the removal of the mobile home, and it has an opportunity to purchase prebuilt buildings that could be relocated to its property for the no-kill shelter.
Each 24-foot by 40-foot building is $15,000. The organization would have to have Amber Township and zoning approve the structures and also have a contractor inspect them to see if it is even possible. But this could be an option and the beginning of the PAWS shelter.
There is an open donation through Dec. 17 on Facebook for Giving Tuesday, according to Mason County PAWS President Jacklyn Osgood, and she is asking the public to consider making a contribution.
Giving Tuesday contributions made to Mason County PAWS will make an impact. In addition to the Facebook fundraiser, people can also send checks to Mason County PAWS, P.O. Box 132, Scottville, MI 49454 with “Building Fund” in the memo line. Donors can also visit www.masoncountypaws.org and use PayPal account.
Osgood noted that Mason County PAWS currently has three foster homes with five cats in one, five in another, and more than 20 in another. Most are posted on www.petfinder.org, and will continue to update. There are no dogs in the shelter’s care, but the organization has fostered many in the past. All fosters have all been spayed or neutered and vaccinated, and are ready for their forever homes.