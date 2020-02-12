Mason County PAWS president Jacklyn Osgood announced that Watson’s of Ludington has raised money for several nonprofits in the area, including Osgood’s animal welfare organization, which has been working to establish a no-kill animal shelter in Mason County.
“Mason County PAWS received two wonderful donations of $1,700 and $1,300. They raised this money by donating $100 for each car sold,” Osgood stated. “We are very pleased to be able to continue our work of helping the homeless animals in our community.”
Osgood said the need for a no-kill animal shelter in the community is pressing.
“This is needed in our community as the foster homes are full and the volunteers at the 501c3 organizations are overwhelmed,” she said. “Please continue to help us so that there will be a place that will be dedicated to the care of homeless (animals) and be a place that people can visit to help the homeless dogs and cats.”
Osgood added that the contributions from Watson’s have been beneficial.
“We are so pleased that Watson’s believes in our achievable goals. All the monies raised will go toward the care of our foster (animals) and helping to get the dogs and cats spayed and neutered, vaccinated, etc. and ready for adoption into appropriate and safe homes.”