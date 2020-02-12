Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 18F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.