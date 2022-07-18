The Mason County Planning Commission is beginning work on a five-year update to the County Zoning Ordinance. A variety of current topics will be addressed during the update ranging from signs to short-term rentals to parking.
The planning commission will be conducting a town hall meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Mason County Eastern Multi-Purpose Room, 18 S. Main St., in Custer. Refreshments will be provided.
The planning commission created an online survey to receive public input on these topics and other zoning issues. The survey will be active through Aug. 31 and can be accessed at www.masoncounty.net/departments/zoning.
Mason County Zoning covers the Amber, Branch, Custer, Eden, Logan, Meade, Riverton, Sheridan, Sherman, Summit and Victory townships.
For more information, contact Mason County Zoning and Building Director Cayla Sanders at (231) 757-9272.