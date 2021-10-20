Mason County Promise Zone Authority announces board vacancy
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority is seeking to fill a vacant position on its board. The incoming member would serve a term that ends in December 2022, in a manner that represents Mason County in its backgrounds.
Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney stated in a press release that parents of students in K-12 or post-secondary education; educators; people with economic development, community involvement or other leadership experience; business leaders or human resources directors are encouraged to apply, though the position is not limited to people with those backgrounds.
The board is composed of 11 voting members. Nine of the 11 positions can be filled when vacant by the Mason County Promise Board. All meetings are open to the public. Roles and responsibilities include:
• regularly attending board meetings and important related meetings;
• respecting other board members and building a collegial working relationship that contributes to informed decision-making;
• staying informed about board matters, preparing for meetings, discussing topics outlined in the agenda in the public meeting as provided, reviewing reports and minutes for comments or recommended changes; making a commitment to actively participate in committee work; participating in strategic planning efforts;
• supporting the mission of the Mason County Promise;
• advocates for student success and college and career readiness for Mason County
students
• providing responsible stewardship of Mason County Promise resources to support the efforts to achieve the board’s mission, including fundraising for the organization;
• serving as an ambassador to the Promise Zone in their community;
• using the board as the conduit for requesting Promise Zone information or data, attending community or workplace meetings as a Promise ambassador, sharing board training needs, and making suggestions for community partnerships and initiatives to the board as they arise
• adhering to board bylaws, the Open Meetings Act, and state laws that apply to members of a public body such as a Promise Zone.
The board currently meets on the second Monday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. with committee meetings that vary. Interested individuals should send their letter of interest and resume by Oct. 31 to info@masoncountypromise.org, or by mail to Mason County Promise, Attn: Community Engagement Committee, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431.