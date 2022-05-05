Mason County Promise Zone Board seeks new member
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board seeking a Mason County resident to serve in an open board seat.
The public board oversees the Mason County Promise Zone, its place-based scholarship, and related educational initiatives that the Promise Zone uses to support students who may become eligible for, or who have been granted, its scholarship.
The board is comprised of 11 members, two of whom are selected by state legislators who represent Mason County, and the remainder locally selected by the existing board. Currently, there is a seat open for a locally selected member.
Mason County residents who are interested in submitting their candidacy can find information related to the board member role and an application at the Promise Zone website, www.masoncountypromise.org/boardvacancy.
Review and selection of applications will begin after May 13.
Interested Mason County residents can email their application or any questions related to the role to info@masoncountypromise.org.