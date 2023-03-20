Mason-Lake Conservation District to host annual dinner, award ceremony
The Mason-Lake Conservation District host its annual dinner banquet from 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday, April 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The event is held annually to celebrate conservation in the community over the last year. A Conservation Connection will also be part of the event this year, where professionals and conservation district partner groups will answer questions and share information about their services and projects.
Conservation district staff will have tables displaying their projects and accomplishments over the past year as well. Attendees can bring plants for identification, questions on how to tackle projects, ask about issues on their property or inquire about funding for conservation efforts on their farm or land.
There will also be nature- and farm-themed kids activities for families.
Dinner will be catered by Jamesport Brewing Company.
The evening will wrap up with the presentation of the Conservation District Volunteer of the Year Award, the 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award and the announcement of raffle winners.
The Conservation Connection is free to attend.
Dinner tickets are $12 per person or $14 at the door and are available at the conservation district office, 655 N. Scottville Road, or by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visiting www.mason-lakeconservation.org.
RSVP is requested by Friday for the dinner.