MCC Color Walk/Run 4 Fun to return in October, sponsors sought
The Mason County Central Elementary Parent Teacher Committee (PTO), a nonprofit organization of parents, teachers and administrators who support children’s educational experience at Mason County Central Schools, announced that its 15th annual Color Walk/Run 4 Fun will be back in October after a two-year hiatus.
Elementary students will be collecting pledges in support of physical activity and students from the middle school and high school often participate alongside their younger siblings.
The 2022 MCC Color Walk/Run 4 Fun sponsorship drive is underway, which helps defray costs of the event. Those who would like to make donations can do so by making checks payable to MCC Elementary PTC.
Checks can be mailed to Aaron DeKuiper, c/o MCC Elementary PTC, 320 E. Dewey Road, Scottville, MI 49454.
For more information, contact DeKuiper, PTC president, at (616) 633-8254 or email scottvilleptc@gmail.com.