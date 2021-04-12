MCC kindergarten round-up is Wednesday
Mason County Central Schools will host the second day of its kindergarten round-up from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high-school cafeteria, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
The school states that it’s important that only one adult per child attends, and that children stay home to minimize the number of people attending.
The kindergarten round-up is for the school year set to begin Sept. 7, 2021. Visit www.mccschools.com for more information about documents that will be needed prior to the start of school.