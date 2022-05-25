MCC to provide free summer dine-in meals
Dine-in meals will be available for children this summer through Mason County Central’s food service department and the Summer Food Service Program. The free and nutritious meals will be available to all children age 18 and younger from June 13 through July 29, though meals will not be available on the Fourth of July.
Meal sites and times include:
• the Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple St., Scottville, 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. breakfast though July 1 and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon;
• Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Scottville, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon; and
• Waterfront Park, 300 S. William St., Ludington from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m..
The program is not income based. There will be no take-home meals this year.
For more information, contact MCC Food Service Director Mary Ann Nielsen at (231) 757-5721.