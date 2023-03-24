MDOT announces weight restrictions changes starting Monday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is again adjusting spring weight restrictions in an annual move to protect roads.
Effective 8 a.m. Monday, weight restrictions will be lifted on all state trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to and including U.S. 10 from the intersection of M-116 in Ludington, east to U.S. 127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Clare County, then east on M-61 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Standish, including the entire thumb area.
All state trunklines north of this line will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or U.S. designations.
In the restricted areas, the following will apply:
• On all-season routes there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.
• On seasonal routes, there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for concrete pavements and 35% for asphalt pavements.
• All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.
When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground. During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage. This contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter’s numerous freeze-thaw cycles.
MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.
County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.
For more weight restriction information, call 800-787-8960, or visit www.Michigan.gov/Truckers.
Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.