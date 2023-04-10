Medication, sharps take-back event coming to Mason County Fairgrounds
The Leeward Initiative, Mason County’s substance use prevention coalition, is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington Police Department, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Mason County Fairgrounds and Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-thru medication and sharps disposal take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children, and environment.
Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications and sharps, to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Find more details about the event on Facebook by searching or through the Leeward Initiative’s page and events. Those planning to drop off sharps should have them secured in a sharps disposal box or another safe container.
Those with questions can call Grace Richardson at (231) 316-8583 or email grichardson@dhd10.org.
For more information or to find other take-back event locations throughout Michigan, visit http://michigan-open.org.