Medication take-back event is Oct. 15 at fairgrounds
To help turn the tide of the opioid overdose epidemic in Michigan, the Leeward Initiative coalition is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington and Scottville police departments, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Mason County Fairgrounds and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-thru medication and sharps take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting communities, children, and the environment. Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications and sharps to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event.
Find more details about the event on Facebook by searching for “Medication disposal take back event” or through the Leeward Initiative’s webpage and events. Those planning on dropping off sharps are asked to have them secured in a plastic container such as a kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container or a gallon jug.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583 with any questions about the event. For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, visit http://michigan-open.org.