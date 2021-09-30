Medication take-back event is Oct. 23 at fairgrounds
To help turn the tide of the opioid epidemic, the Leeward Initiative is hosting a medication take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Leeward Initiative is partnering with the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, the Michigan State Police; the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Michigan CMH, the Ludington and Scottville police departments, and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for the event.
According to a press release from District Health Department No. 10, every 10 minutes a child visits the emergency room for medication poisoning; 12.5 million people age 12 and older misused opioids in the last year; and three in five teens say prescription pain medication is easy to get from their parents’ medicine cabinet. Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children and environment. Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications, sharps and vaping devices to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org, or (231) 316-8583 with questions. For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, visit www.michigan-open.org.