Memorial Day services set for Monday
Memorial Day services will be held Monday in Ludington, starting with a short tribute, a prayer and the sounding of taps at 10 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on the Mason County Courthouse grounds.
The Memorial Day parade will start at 10:14 a.m., going from the courthouse down Ludington Avenue to Lakeshore Drive North to the Veterans Mall in Stearns Park.
The service starts at at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Army veteran and Mason County VA representative John Cotten.
All veterans are welcome to join a Memorial Day luncheon at noon at the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Also on Monday, the Custer VFW and Auxiliary Gold Bar Post 5096 will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Mason County Central High school. Then they will head to Riverside Park.
The VFW traditionally moves on to the Custer and Free Soil cemeteries and the Tpr. Paul Butterfield Memorial before returning to the VFW hall in Custer, offering prayers at each location.