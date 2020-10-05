Michigan changes TIP process, launches Reconnect program
The Mason County College Access Network announced that the State of Michigan has news that will help low-income and non-traditional residents pursue a career credential at a Michigan college. For 2021 graduates, the application process for the Tuition Incentive Program (TIP), a program designed to support students who received Medicaid at an older age, was eliminated. The application process was a barrier for many students trying to access existing state funding that could pay for up to 80 credits of tuition toward a certification or associate degree. The eligibility to use TIP funding toward a degree was also extended from six years after graduation to 10 years. Eliminating a separate application process for TIP aid frees up other limited taxpayer dollars, such as Mason County Promise Funding, to support other student success efforts aimed at increasing college attainment across the state.
On Sept. 30, Michigan approved the launch of the Michigan Reconnect program, which will provide financial support for students over age 25 to go to community college or attain a GED. This program requires that students apply for the FAFSA. The FAFSA is a free application for federal student aid that opens on Oct. 1 every year, and students must renew their application annually. For more information about Michigan Reconnect, contact the college access networks advising hotline at (810) 373-5385.
These improvements to support for Michigan residents are part of the state’s Sixty by 30 attainment goal, which aims to meet Michigan’s need for talent by encouraging and enabling residents to afford and achieve a college credential. Every student can pursue post-secondary education, if they choose to. For more information about any of these programs, please contact Mason County College Access Network at (231) 239-8224, or visit www.masoncountycan.org.