Michigan Dunes NSDAR seeks donations for Oceana County veterans
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is collecting items for local veterans and would like to urge the public to help contribute by dropping off snacks, non-perishable items, water, personal hygiene products such as body wash, shampoo and toothpaste, and gas cards to Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs in Hart. The address is 844 Griswold St., Hart, MI 49420.
NSDAR hopes to engage the community to make a difference and show veterans that people still care.