Michigan Mandolin Orchestra returns to LACA Saturday
Join the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra as it kicks off its third season with a performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/400887534407 or in the LACA gift shop.
The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, led by Brian Oberlin, will play an incredible lineup of music from the concert music repertoire. The orchestra will perform concert hall standards from Georges Bizet and Gabriel Faure to Benjamin Britten.
Music written specifically for mandolin orchestra will cascade from the stage courtesy of contemporary composers Aris Blettenberg and Amadei Amadeo.
Featured guest the Folias Duo of Grand Rapids will play a set of as well as the J.S. Bach Double Concerto and Penitente Canyon with the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.