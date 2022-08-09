Michigan Works, FiveCAP partner to offer bus-driver training
Michigan Works West Central is partnering with FiveCAP Inc. to create a unique training opportunity for those looking for part- or full-time work.
Michigan Works is recruiting eligible candidates for a bus-driver training cohort to be ready to work during the coming school year. All qualified candidates will be referred to FiveCAP for an employment interview. Those being considered for hire must pass background checks, undergo fingerprinting, have a valid driver’s license and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Once a candidate is hired, Michigan Works will enroll the individual in the bus-driver training program, which will be a mix of online and in-person training. The training can be completed in up to four weeks. Upon completion of training, candidates will be able to obtain their CDL-B through the Michigan Secretary of State.
“This partnership is an excellent example of how our two agencies can come together to help meet the needs of the community and FiveCAP’s programming,” said Shelly Keene, Michigan Works West Central executive director. “Online training will be conducted at our Baldwin service center, combined with an in-person driver’s training module. There are 12 slots open for this unique on-the-job training opportunity.”
Those who are enrolled in the program will be hired as part-time bus-drivers in FiveCAP’s four-county region of Lake, Manistee, Mason and Newaygo counties. Those looking for full-time work can enroll in the bus-driver training, as well as receive Head Start Center Support Staff training to provide early childhood development when not driving their bus.
“FiveCAP has been looking for ways to better provide this much-needed transportation service for students in our area,” said Mary Trucks, FiveCAP executive director. “This partnership with Michigan Works is a great way for us to provide reliable transportation for students in need and provide good-paying jobs in our community, all while meeting our hiring needs.
“We are looking for dedicated individuals, who genuinely care about the success of our local youth, to provide this much-needed transportation service. This program is an excellent way to take your first step toward a career in early-childhood development.”
For more information about the bus-driver training program and to enroll, contact Michigan Works West Central’s Baldwin service center at (231) 745-2703 or visit mwwc.org/contact-us.