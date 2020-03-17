Michigan Works! service centers open by appointment
LANSING — As the situation surrounding the spread of Coronavirus continues to evolve, all Michigan Works! service centers remain open. To slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the number of visitors to Michigan Works! offices is being limited.
In order to ensure Michigan Works! clients continue to be served in a timely manner; the service centers are moving to an appointment-based system. Clients can make an appointment by contacting their local Michigan Works! service center. A list of those service centers can be found on the Michigan Works! website.
Customers should make an appointment for services related to RESEA notices and required participation programs, such as PATH – Partnership. Accountability. Training. Hope., and the Food Assistance Employment and Training program.
Customers are still required to register for employment on Pure Michigan Talent Connect (PMTC). Clients making appointments should be prepared to answer questions about what services they need. If clients need to provide documentation, they can use an application called Tiny Scanner so they do not have to bring the documentation into a Michigan Works! office.
Unemployment claims can be filed online at www.michigan.gov/uia or by calling 1-866-500-0017. Impacted workers were formerly required to appear in-person at a Michigan Works! service center but that requirement has been waived because of the public health emergency.