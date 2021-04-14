Michigan Works to host virtual job fair April 22
Michigan Works West Central is partnering with several local employers to host its next virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Area job-seekers are encouraged to register now for a guaranteed interview at the virtual event. Those looking for work or looking to change employers can select their interview time and preferred employer at www.michworkswc.org/virtualjobfairs, or by texting “Jobs” to (844) 903-1755.
“We have some great employers participating in this month’s Virtual Job Fair,” said Jonathan Eppley, communication and marketing manager for Michigan Works West Central. “From entry level to skilled labor, there are a wide variety of positions available in healthcare, manufacturing, food service, customer service and more.”
Job-seekers in Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties are encouraged to participate.
Michigan Works West Central’s virtual job fairs provide job-seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about their skills and qualifications, while learning more about available job openings. Some employers offer video-conferencing interviews, while others conduct phone interviews.
Those interested in interviewing with one of the participating businesses, must register for the event by April 20.
Employers participating in this month’s event include Autumnwood of McBain, Bella Senior Care, Blarney Castle Oil, Haworth of Big Rapids, Magna Mirrors, OnPoint Employment Solutions and St. John’s Health Care.
The next virtual job fair is scheduled for May 27.
For more information, contact Michigan Works West Central at info@michworkswc.org.