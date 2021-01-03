Nagle to present as part of virtual lecture series Jan. 14
The Benzie Area Historical Society will bring back its tradition of the monthly Benzonia Academy Lecture Series beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, with the adaptation of a virtual presentation for the first time. The in-person lecture series has been tempo-rarily sus-pended with the pan-demic since last February.
Jan-uary’s lecture is titled “How Much Power Should our Chief Executive Have?” and will be presented by Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College. Nagle will answer questions associated with the executive branch and the expansion of executive authority over time.
Topics will include the polarization of the electorate in recent years, executive orders and how they are impacted by checks and balances, the affect of traditions and norms on politicians, and more.
The presentation is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month, and is sponsored by the Benzie Area Historical Society. To attend the Zoom lecture, visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Facebook page or website www.benziemuseum.org. For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.