Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant now accepting applications
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant Board of Directors is accepting applications to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2021, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Girls age 17 to 25, or seniors in high school from Mason, Manistee or Oceana counties, are eligible to compete.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear and on-stage interview categories, and to pitch their Social Impact Initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2021 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
“The Miss America Organization has a longstanding tradition of being the largest scholarship provider to young women in the world. The Miss America 2.0 format exemplifies empowering young women to be the very best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence,” said Shelby Soberalski, executive director. “This extends to no more swimsuit competition and more opportunities for voices to be heard. Each young woman chooses a Social Impact Initiative that they care about to highlight to a broader audience and I couldn’t be more excited to see the organization move into this direction.”
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. Applications will be accepted through July 23.
Those who wish to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit www.missludingtonarea.org and follow the Miss Ludington Area. Scholarship Program for more information.