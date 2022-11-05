Mitten Tree adds donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.