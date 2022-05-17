Mitten Tree enters 36th year, seeks help from public
Church Women United of Mason County started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986. This is the 36th year of operation and it is going strong. It is estimated that the program has given approximately 12,000 pairs of mittens, hats and scarves in that time. The Mitten Tree members thank every person who helped with this huge accomplishment.
For those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County, help would be greatly appreciated. The program is flexible; participants can choose your own pattern, size and colors, and will be made aware of any needs based on size or gender.
Call either of the programs co-chairs, Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or with questions.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name, phone number and number of each item on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison Street in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree.
The Salvation Army is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
The Mitten Tree’s goal is to help keep children warm. All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.