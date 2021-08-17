Mitten Tree marks 35th year; changes made to donation process
Church Women United of Mason County started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986, making this its 35th year of operation. It is estimated that the group has given approximately 10,500 pairs of mittens since starting up, and it thanks everyone who helped it reach that milestone.
The Mitten Tree will continue this year with a few changes. The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year. Simply put them in a bag with your name on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it can be reached by calling (231) 843-3711.
It looks like more pairs of mittens will be needed this year. Mittens can be handmade or purchased. If you want to make mittens and need yarn, contact Mitten Tree co-chair Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.