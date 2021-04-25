Mitten Tree seeks those who knit, crochet
The Mitten Tree is seeking help to assist in knitting or crocheting mittens, hats and/or scarves.
The goal is to knit these items ahead of the December collection. The Salvation Army will help the Mitten Tree group in distributing the knit and crocheted items to needy children in Mason County. Organizers say they want to ensure children have warm items for the cold winters.
The Mitten Tree is sponsored by Church Women United.
For more information, contact Norma Koeppe at 231-843-4253.