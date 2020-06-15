Monroe Road still closed near Pentwater
HART — The Oceana County Road Commission announced Monday morning that westbound Monroe Road/Business U.S. 31 wold remain closed for the next two weeks.
According to an email from the commission, sandbags and other set-up was needed to be completed.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road has been closed just east of Longbridge Road near Pentwater partly because of issues from high water from Pentwater Lake. The road is expected to reopen on June 26.