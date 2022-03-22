MSP to collect donations for Purses with a Purpose in April
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is gathering purses and bags, new with tags, to fill with new comfort items to benefit COVE and West Shore Community College. They will be distributed to survivors of sexual and domestic assault and other people in need.
Donations are being accepted through April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as part of the Purses with a Purpose program.
Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4 at the Ludington Walmart. MSP will also be collection donations throughout April from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday at 3793 W. Polk Road, Hart.
Suggested donations include new toiletries, candy, socks, hand sanitizer, hair ties, feminine hygiene products, oral hygiene products, chapstick, brushes, combs and lotions.
Purses with a Purpose is supported by MSP’s Women Leading Change employee resource group.